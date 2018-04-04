Fischer faces opponent in re-election bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, and Rep. Kristin Jacobs, D-Coconut Creek, have drawn opponents as they run for re-election this year.

Jacksonville Democrat Kenneth Organes opened a campaign account this week to run against Fischer in Duval County’s House District 16, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Fischer, who is seeking a second term, had raised $132,902 for his re-election bid as of Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, Coconut Creek Democrat Saima Rais Farooqui has opened an account to run against Jacobs in Broward County’s House District 96.

Jacobs had raised $21,639 as of Feb. 28, a finance report shows.

Also in South Florida, Miami Democrat Michelle Ann Garcia this week became the sixth candidate to open a campaign account to try to replace term-limited Rep. Jeanette Nunez, R-Miami, in Miami-Dade County’s House District 119, according to the Division of Elections website.

Republican Annie Martinez has been the top fundraiser in the race, bringing in $161,450 as of Feb. 28.

News Service of Florida