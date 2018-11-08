Gillum now says recount possible in Florida's governor race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democrat Andrew Gillum's campaign now says it's prepared for a possible recount in the Florida governor race that he conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night.

In a statement Thursday, Gillum's campaign says it underestimated the ballots that still needed to be counted when he conceded.

The campaign says it's monitoring the situation and preparing for a possible state-mandated recount.

Florida law requires a recount in races in which the winning margin is 0.5 percent or less, unless the trailing candidate says in writing that he or she doesn't want a recount. Canvassing boards conduct the recount by running ballots through vote tabulation machines.

As of Wednesday morning, DeSantis led Gillum by 43,039 votes out of nearly 8.2 million cast, or a difference of 0.526 of a percentage point.

Here is the full statement from the 'Gillum for Governor Campaign'

"On Tuesday night, the Gillum for Governor campaign operated with the best information available about the number of outstanding ballots left to count. Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported. Our campaign, along with our attorney Barry Richard, is monitoring the situation closely and is ready for any outcome, including a state-mandated recount. Mayor Gillum started his campaign for the people, and we are committed to ensuring every single vote in Florida is counted."



