Incumbent prevails in contentious Clay County School Board race

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Clay County voters had one school board race that went to a runoff in Tuesday's general election.

It's District 5, where incumbent Ashley Gilhousen won with 60 percent of the vote, defeating challenger Lynne Chafee.

Gilhousen sued Chafee in an attempt to force her to exit the race after Chafee admitted to the News4Jax I-TEAM that she lived in Fleming Island, but wanted to represent Green Cove Springs. Gilhousen also sued the Clay County supervisor of elections.

I-TEAM: Candidate’s residency becomes question in Clay County School Board race |

Court case over school board race pending election results

At a court hearing Oct. 30, attorneys for both sides agreed to let the election play out and said that if Gilhousen won, the issue would be dropped. If Chafee had won, the case would have moved forward.

ELECTION RESULTS: Clay County races

Also on Tuesday, Clay County voters re-elected incumbent Gavin Rollins to the Clay County Commission District 4 seat. Rollins, a Republican, trounced his challenger, Democrat Cheryl Owen, with 84 percent of the vote.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.