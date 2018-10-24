Interactive: How Florida counties have voted for governor in the past

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Floridians get ready to vote in this year’s gubernatorial election, results from past years show that Republicans have generally won a majority of the state’s counties, even in a year when the Democrat won the election.

News4Jax compiled results from every gubernatorial election in Florida, dating back to 1986. The Republican won each of those elections, except for 1990 and 1994, when Democrat Lawton Chiles was victorious.

In 2014, when Republican Gov. Rick Scott won re-election, defeating former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, who was then running as a Democrat, the margin was less than 65,000 votes statewide. A look at the map shows that Scott had won 54 of the state’s 67 counties. However, Crist won some of the state’s largest counties, such as Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Pinellas, with wide margins in some cases, making the statewide race closer.

In each of these elections, the Republican candidate has won Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties, with one exception. In 1986, Jacksonville attorney Steve Pajcic was the Democratic nominee, and he won his home county, although he was defeated statewide by Republican Bob Martinez. Only one north Florida county, Alachua, has routinely voted for the Democratic candidate.

Since 1990, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties have generally voted for the Democratic candidate. When Republican Jeb Bush won his two terms as governor in 1998 and 2002, he broke that trend, winning Miami-Dade County, where he had been living since 1980.

Click in the drop-down menu or use the arrows to switch years within the interactive graphic. You can use the zoom controls within the map to take a closer look at parts of the state, and mouse over counties to see the vote totals there.

