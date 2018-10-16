Jacksonville candidate targeted by campaign sign thief, neighbors say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the November election fast approaching, many people are showing their support for their favorite candidates by placing political signs in their front yards.

In September, a woman was seen taking several political signs from outside the Duval County Republican office on San Jose Boulevard. She was not charged in the case.

This week, some political signs disappeared from the Ortega Forest neighborhood.

Neighbors said they believe the thief targeted a specific candidate because all of the signs that were removed were for Republican Wyman Duggan, who lives in the neighborhood. Wyman is running for House District 15.

One man who has several security cameras outside his home captured video of the person who took the signs around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

“I'm sorry that no one has anything better to do than steal political signs when you're trying to support someone you believe in,” said Susan Stone, Duggan's neighbor.

Stone said all that was left behind were metal parts.

Milton Hartman lives next door to Duggan, and his sign was taken, as well. He said he couldn't believe someone would be so brazen.

“It's sad that these things occur, and it's just sad that people can't get along better than that,” Hartman said. “He's a good guy. His family is perfect. We've lived next to him for 12 years and never had a problem.”

No police report was filed. In Florida, taking campaign signs is considered a misdemeanor. The consequence could be up to a year in jail and a $1000 fine.

Duggan’s wife said she and her husband would get back to News4Jax with a comment.

