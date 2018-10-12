Mail-in ballots roll in before November election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - More than 200,000 Floridians have already cast votes in the Nov. 6 general election, which features contests for governor, U.S. Senate, Cabinet positions and numerous state legislative seats.

The state Division of Elections reported that 200,347 people --- 92,224 Republicans, 71,506 Democrats, 35,405 unaffiliated voters and 1,212 third party voters --- had returned vote-by-mail ballots, based on figures supplied Friday by most county elections supervisors.

About 2.9 million vote-by-mail ballots had been sent out as of 10 a.m. Friday. Numbers from 10 Panhandle counties where offices remain closed due to Hurricane Michael had not been updated.

Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Wakulla counties are listed as having last been updated on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Bay County, which includes Panama City, close to where Michael made landfall, had received 133 Republican ballots, 83 from Democrats, 39 from unaffiliated voters and one from a third-party voter.

Washington County reported 14 Republican ballots and two Democratic ballots returned as of its last update Tuesday.

Gulf County hasn’t provided an update since Monday. At that point, it hadn’t received back any of the 1,105 ballots it had sent out.

