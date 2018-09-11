‘Marsy's Law' campaign tops $30 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to expand crime victims’ rights have poured more than $30 million into the campaign, with nearly $5.7 million coming at the end of August, according to a newly filed finance report.

The California-based Marsy’s Law for All Foundation contributed $5.695 million on Aug. 28 to the Marsy’s Law for Florida political committee. As of Aug. 31, the Florida committee had raised $30.37 million, with almost all of the money coming from the California foundation.

The Florida committee had spent about $28.2 million as of Aug. 31, with much of the money going to advertising expenses, the report shows.

The Florida Constitution Revision Commission this year approved putting the proposal, designated as Amendment 6, on the November ballot.

Supporters of the proposal, which has become commonly known as “Marsy’s Law,” argue it would establish a series of rights for crime victims, including the right to be notified of major developments in criminal cases and the right to be heard in the legal proceedings.

The proposed constitutional amendment faced a legal challenge from critics who argued that its wording would be misleading to voters. But the Florida Supreme Court last week rejected the challenge.

The proposal is part of a broader national movement that stems from the 1983 death of a California woman, Marsy Nicholas, who was stalked and killed by an ex-boyfriend. Marsy Nicholas’ brother, Henry, is the co-founder of Broadcom Corp. and has spearheaded the Marsy’s Law movement.

News Service of Florida