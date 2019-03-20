Mike Williams re-elected as Jacksonville sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville voters have re-elected Sheriff Mike Williams to a second term.

On Tuesday, Williams easily defeated his one challenger, Tony Cummings, capturing 62 percent of the vote and

With all 199 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m., Williams had 89,917 votes to his Democratic challenger's 56,061.

"This was an exciting run. Thank you so much for all of your help and support," Williams said as he took the stage before thanking his wife and family for their support.

Williams said Tuesday's election marks the next chapter of what needs to be done.

"Every person and every community deserves to be safe and we will not stop until that becomes a reality," he said. "We are getting bad guys off the streets quicker and we will stay this course."

Supports at Williams' Election Night Watch Party were thrilled as the results came in.

"It's going to be a great direction. Sheriff Williams has the city of Jacksonville moving in the right direction," said Gary Dickinson, a Williams supporter. "The crime reduction strategies are proven to work. We're going to see it working and it's going to be another great four years."

Races for property appraiser, tax collector avoid runoff

Jacksonville voters also decided the races for property appraiser and tax collector without a May runoff election.

Republican Jerry Holland won a second term as property appraiser over Democrat Kurt Kraft with a vote of 66 to 34 percent.

After being elected tax collector in a special election last year, Republican Jim Overton defeated his Democratic challenger John Crescimbeni by a margin of 58 to 42 percent.

