Monday is last day to register to vote in May 14 Jacksonville runoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anyone who wasn't registered to vote in the first Jacksonville election last month who wants to vote in the runoff next month needs to get down to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Monday.

Two at-large City Council races will be on the ballot, along with three Jacksonville City Council races to be decided in the runoff.

Early voting starts Monday, April 29, and ends Sunday, May 12. Election Day is May 14. May 8 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

Races on the ballot:

At-Large Group 1 (Countywide)

Terrance Freeman (Republican)

Lisa King (Democrat)

At Large Group 3 (Countywide)

Tommy Hazouri (Democrat)

Greg Rachal (Republican)

District 8 (Parts of Northwest Jacksonville)

Tameka Gaines Holly (Democrat)

Ju'Coby Pittman (Democrat)

District 10 (Parts of Northwest Jacksonville)

Brenda A. Priestly Jackson (Democrat)

Celestine Mills (Democrat)

District 14 (Part of Jacksonville's Westside)

Randy DeFoor (Republican)

Sunny Gettinger (Democrat)

Although each of the candidates lists their party, city of Jacksonville elections are unitary -- nonpartisan -- so any voter can vote for any candidate on the ballot.

