Patronis continues building financial edge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis began September with $4.37 million in two campaign accounts, with the addition of $180,900 in contributions in the days immediately following the Aug. 28 primary elections.

Patronis, who did not face a Republican primary opponent, raised the money for his personal campaign account and the political committee Treasure Florida.

The contributions included $25,000 from Miami-based Dosal Tobacco Corp. and $25,000 from the Coral Springs-based insurance company Pearl Holding Group.

As of Aug. 31, Patronis had raised a combined total of $5.16 million for the two accounts, according to newly filed finance reports.

Since the primary, he also has received two checks worth a total of $8,010 from the state matching-funds program. In all, he has received $305,105 through the program.

Meanwhile, Patronis’ Democratic opponent, former state Sen. Jeremy Ring, picked up $9,648 in the final days of August for his campaign account and the political committee Florida Action Fund.

Ring, a Broward County Democrat who also didn’t have a primary opponent, began September with a combined $465,236 in the accounts.

News Service of Florida