Polls open, no lines expected in Jacksonville election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Voters will cast ballots for Jacksonville's mayor, sheriff, several City Council members, property appraiser and tax collector in today's election. Polls at 199 precincts in Duval County opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

Based on the low turnout for early voting and returned mail-in ballots, the Supervisor of Elections Office said it is expecting fewer than 1 in 4 registered voters to participate.

"We really want everybody to get out and vote. That's the most important thing. We are hoping the turnout gets between 20 and 25 percent," said Robert Phillips, chief elections assistant for the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office. "I think they know there's an election because there are so many ads and billboards and signs out. I don't know why there's not a lot of interest."

With just 12.5 percent turnout over two weeks of early voting and mail-in ballot returns, elections officials' latest guess is a 23 percent total turnout when the polls close Tuesday. That compares to a 33.7 percent turnout in the last city election four years ago.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, director of the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University, thinks there's less interest because there is no competitive marquee race. The highest profile race -- the battle for mayor between incumbent Lenny Curry and challengers Omega Allen, Anna Lopez Brosche and Jimmy Hill -- has been filed with negative campaign ads and few personal appearances. It's widely known that Curry is so far ahead in the polls that the challenge is to keep Curry's vote under 50 percent Tuesday to force a runoff in May.

VOTER'S GUIDE: Races, candidates on the ballot

WHERE TO VOTE: Duval County precinct finder

All voters will also see races for sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector that feature an incumbent and one challenger. There are also five at-large City Council seats on the ballot, three of them open races with no incumbent, In the other two at-large seats, the incumbent has drawn two challengers. Many voters will also vote for their district City Council member.

"I cannot think of anything more important for an American than voting," Max McDaniel said while voting Monday because she'll be working Tuesday as a deputy at a polling place.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday could see Hill casting his vote at 7 a.m. in Jacksonville Beach.

He spoke to News4Jax about the excitement on election day.

"We're good, we're fired up. Our teams are out on the streets, supporting them bringing them what they need to get through a long day. And all the people working in the polls that are waving signs and talking to people today, we're just happy to have them out there," Hill said. "I think people are tired of politics and want someone to do to job and do with it integrity. Particularly in Jacksonville right now, integrity will be the key, that what will drive this entire election, I think it is going to make a major difference."

City Councilwoman Brosche spent the first part of her morning in 5 Points and Riverside waving signs before casting her vote at 9 a.m. at Wesconnett Church of Christ. She encouraged everyone to get out and vote.

"This election is about giving the power back to the people and making sure every citizen in every neighborhood is valued and heard and that we take a customer service approach," Brosche said. "It has been a really great experience connecting with citizens and hearing from everyone about what they want their city to be."

Curry also spoke to News4Jax after he voted at Southside United Methodist on Hendricks Avenue at 8 a.m. “I’ve got a record to run on that I’m proud of. What I’m hearing in the neighborhood, restaurants and coffee shops is that they want four more years," Curry said. “I told the people of Jacksonville four years ago that public safety will be my top priority and that I would also invest in their neighborhoods, that I would invest in educational programs and I’ve got a four-year record that has done that. I’m going to remain focused on the safety of the people of Jacksonville and their neighborhoods."

Allen is scheduled to vote at 10:30 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Lutheran Church​ on New Berlin Road. News4Jax will have a crew in place to hear from Allen and her thoughts on election day.

In order to vote, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

As soon as the polls at 7 p.m., News4Jax will begin reported results online, adding a webcast at 8 p.m. and add broadcast coverage on Channel 4 at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.