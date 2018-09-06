Primary election results certified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Thursday certified the results of the Aug. 28 primary elections, formally setting the stage for a general election that will include high-profile races for governor, U.S. senator, Cabinet seats and congressional and legislative seats.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner told reporters after the commission meeting that he is confident in the state’s steps to protect against cyberattacks during the Nov. 6 general election.

Cybersecurity has gained increased focus this year, following revelations that the state’s voting systems were targeted by Russian hackers in 2016.

“We take elections security very seriously at the Department of State, and so do the (county elections) supervisors,” Detzner said. “We have invested millions of dollars and many hours of time in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Agency for State Technology, and FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) to make sure that our elections are safe and secure. We had a very good election. We had no problems with cybersecurity. I expect that to be the same in November.”

News Service of Florida