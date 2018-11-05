Volunteers work to bring out all Duval County voters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Volunteers from both sides have been spending countless hours to help bring out all Duval County voters.

Until polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Duval County Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Duval County will be knocking on doors, making phone calls and sending messages in an effort to get people out the vote.

"We are walking. We are calling. We are doing whatever online activities we can do to get people's attention and remind them that tomorrow is the last day to vote," Karyn Morton, chair of the Republican Party of Duval County, said Monday.

More than 38 percent of Floridians have already voted -- a record for any election and unheard of in an election without a presidential candidate on the ballot.

"It is nothing like I've ever seen in my lifetime," said Lisa King, chair of the Duval County Democratic Party. "This weekend, we turned out 500 volunteers, we made 40,000 phone calls and we knocked on 8,000 doors. And we are continuing that level of effort to make sure that our ticket wins on Tuesday."

There are hundreds of volunteers on both sides passionate about their party. Many plan to hand out information and talk to people who haven't cast their vote until polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"I came out because I understand how important this election is," said Sheila Oldham, a Democratic Party volunteer. "I am ready for a change and I am sure that the people of Florida and, not only Florida, but the people of the United States are ready for a change."

ELECTION 2018: News4Jax Voter's Guide | Know before you go: Election Day in Florida

"I’ve got the passion to do it. I want people to get out there and vote. You know, if you haven’t been out there yet, they need to get out there now," said Cynthia Parker, Republican Party volunteer. "Anything can happen on Election Day. The sooner we take care of our civic duty, the better it is."

As long as you are in line to vote by 7 p.m. Tuesday, you will be able to cast your ballot.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.