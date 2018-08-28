When, where, what's needed to vote on Election Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at thousands of neighborhood precincts across Florida. Unlike early voting, where any registered voter can vote at any site in their county, on Election Day, voters can only vote at their assigned precinct.

During early voting, voters can cast ballots at any location in their county. Early voting is not available the day before the election. On Election Day, voters can only vote at their assigned precincts.

Check your voting status/find your precinct

What's on the ballot statewide and in your district and county

Citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

If you requested an vote-by-mail ballot, it must be returned to the supervisor of elections office in your county by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.

If you are not a registered voter, you can vote next time by going online or visiting your election office at least 30 days before the next election.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.