Lenny Curry cruises to second term without runoff

Lenny Curry speaks to supporters after being re-elected mayor of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the power of incumbency and a huge fundraising advantage, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry was expected to easily outperform his three challengers in his re-election bid. The question was always: Can he draw the 50 percent plus one margin needed to avoid facing a runoff in May?

Soon after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, we had the answer: Yes. Easily.

Among early and absentee voters, Curry drew 57.5 percent of the vote, and as the 199 precincts were counted early Tuesday evening, his margin held.

Fellow Republican but political adversary Councilwoman Anna Lopez Brosche drew 25 percent. NPA candidate Omega Allen was in third with just over 10 percent and Republican Jimmy Hill drew over 7 percent of the vote.

Brosche thanked her supporters as she conceded the race just before 8 p.m. She also thanked her fellow candidates Allen and Hill.

It was a good night for incumbents.

Sheriff Mike Williams easily defeated his one challenger, Tony Cummings, to win by a margin of 62 to 38 percent.

Jerry Holland won a second term as property appraiser over Kurt Kraft with a vote of 66 to 34 percent.

After being elected tax collector in a special election last year, Jim Overton defeated challenger John Crescimbeni by a margin of 58 to 42 percent.

