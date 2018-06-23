Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An early morning crash has killed a motorcyclist and shut down Emerson at Interstate 95.

At 3:08 a.m. on Saturday, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Emerson Street when it struck the rear of a semi-truck, which was entering the northbound I-95 ramp.

The semi-truck driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The northbound exit ramp to Emerson is closed while the Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide unit investigates the crash.

When more information is available, New4Jax will update this article.

