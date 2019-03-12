Jacksonville family needs help finding emotional support dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family in Jacksonville is asking for help after their beloved dog went missing while they were on vacation.

The family says Jasmine is an emotional support dog for their son who has autism.

Jasmine went missing five days ago near Capstan Drive in Jacksonville, but was last seen on Monday near Amelia View.

Noah, 12, relies on Jasmine to help him throughout the day.

The family is currently on vacation and asked their mom to watch after the dog. Somehow Jasmine got out and has been missing ever since. They will be back in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

They ask that if you see her, do not run or chase her. They ask that you call them.

If you see Jasmine, please call Joey Smith at 904-707-8824.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.