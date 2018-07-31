Man shot during robbery at Melvin's Gas & Smoke Store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Just after midnight Tuesday police were called to Melvin’s Gas & Smoke Store off 103rd Street for a reported robbery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Employees told police that four men tried to rob the store as they were closing. A man was shot during the robbery. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to OK. The victim has not been identified.

Detectives from the robbery unit are now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

