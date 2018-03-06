Even nicotine-free e-cigarettes raise cancer risk in teens, study says

A University of California San Francisco study found teens who used e-cigarettes were exposed to the same cancer-causing chemicals found in tobacco.

The study examined urine and saliva from teens who used e-cigarettes, used both e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes, or didn't smoke at all. The group that used e-cigarettes had levels of toxic organic compounds that were triple those of the non-smoking group.

'Teenagers need to be warned that the vapor produced by e-cigarettes is not harmless water vapor, but actually contains some of the same toxic chemicals found in smoke from traditional cigarettes,' Dr Rubinstein, MD, a professor of pediatrics at UCSF, said.

Teens are almost three times more likely to use e-cigarettes than adults, according to the most recent CDC data.

You can read more about the study here.

