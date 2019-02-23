Event at Whitey's Fish Camp to honor fallen officer

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A fundraiser will be held Saturday night to celebrate the life of a fallen officer and help his family.

The event in honor of Officer Sean Tuder, a Clay County native, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Whitey's Fish Camp on County Road 220 in Fleming Island.

Tuder was killed last month in the line of duty in Mobile, Alabama, where he was working as a police officer.

Authorities said he came in on his day off, and was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant.

Saturday night's event will feature live music and food. T-shirts, signs and decals will be for sale. Cash and check donations will be accepted, as well. All proceeds will go to Tuder's family.

