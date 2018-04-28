EverBank sign comes down from Jaguars stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Out with the old and in with the new at the stadium the Jacksonville Jaguars call home.

Crews were spotted using large cranes to take down the EverBank logo from the side of the stadium.

It will soon be replaced with the a new name TIAA Bank.

So Jaguars fans will need to start calling it the TIAA Bank stadium.

The Jacksonville City Council approved the name change when EverBank was bought by TIAA Direct last year, prompting an adjustment to the EverBank Field moniker.

Those attending the Rockville concert got a birds-eye view of the takedown as they gathered for the marathon rock concert featuring classic rock stars including Ozzie Osborne and Billy Idol Saturday.

