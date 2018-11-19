Evidence points to marital, custody issues prompting wife's murder

Gerard Stewart called family members to say he killed his wife, and then took a lot of pills in an attempt to kill himself, according to evidence in the case obtained Monday by News4Jax.

Following a SWAT standoff at the Stewarts' home in June, police found 42-year-old Julie Stewart's body wrapped in bedding and plastic in the trunk of a car. They say she had multiple gunshot wounds, her throat was cut and there were stab wounds to the chest.

News4Jax sifted through hours of video, hundreds of photos and more than 150 of pages of evidence gathered in the murder case. Much of the material points to problems in the couple's 20-year marriage and a custody dispute over their 10-year-old son that escalated into violence.

Stewart, 45, a retired Navy man, was served divorce papers in April.

Steward told investigators he had been battling depression for the past four years and was about to lose his job.

"Ever since this has been going on, I haven’t been eating, I haven’t been sleeping," Stewart told detectives after his arrest. "I know whatever has happened in the past, we can work on our marriage and I begged her every single day. Every single day."

Stewart told police his wife admitted having an affair for the last five years.

"As long as she gives me my house and my son, she can have anything else she wanted," Stewart said. "She started naming all the stuff she wanted and I said, 'Fine.' She can have it all ... but don’t try to take my son from me."

MULTIMEDIA:

Gerald Stewart's interrogation | Crime scene photos

In video of Stewart's interrogation, he can be seen wiping away tears while talking about troubles with his wife and what comes next for his son. Photos of evidence gathered at the scene show multiple weapons and boxes of ammunition and bloodstains in a bedroom.

Stewart’s next court date is set for mid-December. A trial has not been scheduled.

