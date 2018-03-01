EWC says student with assault-style rifle arrested

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Quantez Sirmons, accused of possession of a firearm on school grounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Edward Water College student was arrested Tuesday, charged with possession of a firearm on school property, college officials said Thursday.

Quantez Sirmons, 20, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after a Ruger AR-556 rifle was found in a dorm room at the Tiger Landing building. That's the same type weapon as was used the the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church massacre late last year.

According to the police report, there was one bullet in the magazine of the rifle.

Sirmons was booked into jail and released the next day on $5,003 bond. The portions of the arrest report available to the media were blacked out, so any motive for having the gun or information about whether he obtained it legally were not released.

News4Jax found him sitting on the porch of his Northwest Jacksonville home, but only answered no when asked what happened at the school and why.

According to an EWC spokeswoman, Sirmons was suspended indefinitely, as EWC has a zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus.

"Our job is to protect the safety of our students, faculty, staff and administration," Talia Ashley wrote in a brief new release about the incident.

EWC students wer not happy to learn that a gun was found on campus.

"That’s really scary," Jounicia Lussage said. "You hear that on the news, but not on your own campus. That’s scary."

"Especially with that shooting happening the other day in Parkland, (this is) something that definitely scares a lot of kids when they come to school," Esteban Miranda said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.