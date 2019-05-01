Ex-Jacksonville Landing owner: Thank you for the memories

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville has officially taken over the leasing rights for The Jacksonville Landing, according to a social media post from the Landing's former owner.

Tony Sleiman's company, which had leased the property for 15 years, was paid $15 million in a settlement that broke Sleiman Enterprise's lease with the city and put an end to an ongoing legal fight.

The City Council approved the deal, which also included $1.5 million to demolish the riverfront mall and another $1.5 million to buy out long-term leases from stores and restaurants.

The Landing, which opened 32 years ago along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville, has become an oft-featured landmark of the city's landscape, but the building could be gone as early as next year.

What will replace the mall has been a matter of much debate.

In a post on the Jacksonville Landing Facebook page, which remains under Sleiman's control, the company encouraged those who have supported the Landing to continue to patronize the mall's few remaining shops and restaurants as long as they stay open.

Another post included a photo of one of the Landing's many event crowds with the words "Thank you for the memories" on it.

