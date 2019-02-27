Deputies: Ex-officer on probation for child porn in trouble after just 15 days

PALM COAST, Fla. - A former Bunnell police sergeant who served time on child porn charges landed himself back behind bars just 15 days after he was released on probation, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Michael Stavris II, 34, agreed to a plea deal on two counts of computer pornography and child exploitation and one count of criminal use of personal identification information and was sentenced in July 2016 to three years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Stavris was released on Feb. 11, but one of the conditions of his probation was that he not maintain any social media accounts, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office got a tip that Stavris might have created a Facebook account under a fake name, and deputies went along on a probation check for Stavris on Feb. 26, the Sheriff's Office said.

They found evidence on his cellphone that he'd been using Facebook and had uploaded photos to the account, which violated his probation, deputies said.

Stavris was booked into the jail and will be held without bond.

“It is very alarming that this individual would violate his probation so quickly after being released from prison,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He has apparently not learned his lesson. ... I hope he is sentenced to a lengthy prison term so he cannot exploit children or anyone else in the future.”

