Ex-Uber driver sentenced to 30 years in woman's murder

Florida Department of Corrections photo of Charles Rowlands and photo of Victoria Braddock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of woman who was shot and pushed out of an SUV last year, according to Duval County court records.

Charles Rowlands, 31, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 25 years.

On May 15, 2017, Victoria Braddock, 28, was shot and shoved out of an SUV on Cortex Road on Jacksonville's Southside. She died at UF Health hospital.

Rowlands, an ex-Uber driver, was arrested a week after Braddock's death and charged with evidence tampering. He was later charged with murder.

Evidence pointed to Braddock having been shot with a shotgun in Rowland’s SUV. Investigators said he cleaned it and sold it, but he didn’t get all the blood. That blood evidence, along with a spent shotgun shell that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found in Rowland’s yard, led to a guilty plea by Rowlands on Oct. 30.

Police said Rowlands and Braddock were friends.

