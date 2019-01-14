Ex-Westside High coach loses teaching license over sexual misconduct, state says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Westside High School girls basketball coach and teaching assistant had his teaching license revoked earlier this month after an investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched a 12th grade student, according to state records.

Luther Funches, 35, was accused of sexually touching a female student and kissing her 10 to 11 times during the 2017-2018 school year, the state said.

He was accused of misconduct and the Education Practices Commission in Tallahassee ordered his license to be revoked after reviewing the accusations in December.

Funches was released from Duval County Public Schools employment in August 2017, district officials said.

Funches did not appear at the commission meeting in December to defend himself.

Funches was also permanently barred from applying for a Florida educator's certificate.

