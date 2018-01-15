Experts dub January 'Divorce Month,' as more couples decide to call it quits

January means a new year and a new life apart for many married couples.

Divorce lawyers say their business always booms in the first month of the year with people wanting to call it quits.

“The surge happens on Divorce Monday,” says James McLaren, president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and partner at McLaren & Lee, a legal firm in Columbia, S.C. “We see a significant increase in people seeking out divorce advice and, ultimately, filing. The number of filings is one-third more than normal. That begins in January and probably goes into early March.” Similar trends are seen in the U.K.: 1 in 5 couples plan to divorce after the holidays, according to a recent survey of 2,000 spouses by legal firm Irwin Mitchell. Instructions to lawyers to file for divorce are also up 27% so far this month compared with an average month, it found.

Many family therapists say January is a busy time for them too, with unhappy couples resolving to make their marriages work.

Experts have unofficially dubbed January as the "divorce month."

According to the Center for Disease Control, the number of divorces nationwide has actually reached an all-time low of approximately three divorces per 1,000 married couples.

