Extra officers patrol downtown St. Augustine after gun found following brawl

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - More police officers were patrolling downtown St. Augustine on Saturday night after a gun was found following a brawl near Flagler College.

People out Saturday night said they're glad to see more officers. It comes after a gunshot was fired outside Carmelo's Marketplace on King Street on Monday.

Carmelo's is closing at 1:15 a.m. this weekend due to security concerns.

In a video sent to News4Jax from a Flagler College student, police can be seen responding to a call of a gunshot outside Carmelo's Marketplace. Witnesses said a brawl involving several men took place just outside Carmelo's at the gas pump.

"Did you hear about the shooting at all?" News4Jax's Destiny McKeiver asked.

"We get emails from campus security letting us know if there's something going on around the area," student Andreea Cardani said.

People visiting downtown St. Augustine said they're thankful for extra officers patrolling the area following the recent violence. St. Augustine police assured everyone earlier this week that the area is still safe.

"This is a very safe community," said Cici Aiple, with St. Augustine police. "This is not the new norm for St. Augustine."

While officers were still at the scene Monday, two people approached officers and reported a gun was lying on King Street near the Flagler College residence halls.

News4Jax learned one person was injured as a result of this week's violence.

"I feel safe," said John Obda, who lives in St. Augustine. "I mean, I know the laws and I know how to go about that, you know what I mean? So I'm always safe. That's how I feel about it."

Officers have assured News4Jax that there will be extra patrols in the area until further notice.

Anyone who knows anything about Monday's shooting is asked to call the St. Augustine Police Department.

