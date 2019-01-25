Flights delayed at JAX, other major airports due to FAA staffing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting delays in air travel because of a "slight increase in sick leave" at two East Coast air traffic control facilities. CNN reports flights delayed at LaGuardia and JFK airports in New York, Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia International.

At least four flights from New York-area airports to Jacksonville are showing delays.

FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said Friday that it had augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.

The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington, D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states. News4Jax was told the tower at JAX is normally staffed, but they couldn't speak for the regional center in Hilliard.

Martin said safety is being maintained during a period of "minimal impacts" on travel.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement: "The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA."

FlightAware.com shows four scheduled flights to Jacksonville International Airport from Laguardia, JFK and Newark International over the next four hours are showing as delayed.

AIRLINE CODE STATUS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL ExpressJet ASQ4304 Delayed Fri 12:30PM EST JAX EWR 03:00PM EST Delta DAL1644 Delayed Fri 12:00PM EST JAX JFK 02:16PM EST Endeavor Air EDV5388 Delayed Fri 11:36AM EST JAX LGA 01:56PM EST JetBlue JBU678 Delayed Fri 11:23AM EST JAX JFK 01:33PM EST

If you are coming to the airport to catch a flight or to pick someone up, you're asked to check the flight status first.

