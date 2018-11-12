Facebook comes back online after temporary outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After going down for at least a half-hour on Monday, it appears Facebook is back online.

It's unclear what exactly caused the outage. When users tried to access the site, they were met with the following error message:

Sorry, something went wrong.

We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can.

Outages were reported across the country, according to downdetector.com, leading the hashtag #FacebookDown to trend briefly on Twitter.

DownDetector.com (1:30 p.m.)

