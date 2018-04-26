Facebook is growing, despite privacy issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite the recent #DeleteFacebook movement, the social media giant is actually gaining users.

The companies quarterly report shows revenue is up. It made $11.97 billion in revenue in the first three months of the year, up 49% from the previous year. Net income rose 63 percent to $4.99 billion, or $1.69 a share.

Facebook says it reversed its first ever decline in daily active users in the U.S. and Canada during the first three months of 2018, even with backlash from a massive data scandal.

The company now has 1.45 billion daily active users worldwide. It also has 2.2 billion monthly users, since March 31. That amounts to 70 million monthly active users last quarter. Both of these met or exceeded Wall Street estimates.

We are still waiting to see Facebook's next quarterly report, which could show how it was impacted by the recent privacy scandal. Millions of Americans personal data was used by political firm Cambridge Analytica, without their knowledge.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised to make changes to user safety and data privacy since then.

On Tuesday, Facebook began running a one-minute spot showing how it will do a better job. It will run on TV and in movie theaters through July.

