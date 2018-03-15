Fake cop pulling over women, sexually assaulting them, Georgia police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia authorities are searching for a man accused of posing as an officer, pulling over two women over and sexually assaulting them hours apart on Atlanta-area roadways.

Police said the fake officer was driving a vehicle with lights on top of it.

Investigators said he was wearing a uniformed shirt, a badge, and a police duty belt with a gun, stun gun, and radio.

According to investigators, he pulled the victim over, asked for her identification, then sexually assaulted her.

Atlanta police told FOX 5 News they are searching for a man accused of committing similar attacks on women on Saturday morning.

Victims describe the suspect as a white male, between 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall, with an athletic build. He may be wearing a skull cap and has scruffy brown or black facial hair.

Authorities are reminding drivers that if they feel uncomfortable during a traffic stop, they should pull into a well-lit area if possible and call 911 to verify if they are being stopped by a legitimate officer.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.