Family demands answers after man beaten to death with pogo stick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of the 36-year-old man who was found beaten to death on Christmas Eve with a pogo stick in a laundromat on Jacksonville's Southside is now demanding answers.

Roderick Stephon Hines Jr. was found with a severe head injury in the Coin Laundry at Beach Boulevard near Cortez Road about 6:45 a.m. Dec. 24.

“I’m at a loss of words because I really don’t, like, understand who would do something like that to somebody,” said Stephanie Walker, Hines' sister. "Definitely, my brother, the type of person he was, he didn’t deserve that."

The owner of Coin Laundry played News4Jax the surveillance video, which clearly shows Hines being violently beaten by a masked man wielding a pogo stick.

Walker said Hines' must have known the killer.

“The person who did it had to know him just because the simple fact on how he went in there to attack him,” Walker said.

Police said a man found Hines bleeding and called police.

The officer who responded said Hines was lying on the floor with a gash on the back of his head.

Hines was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Walker said her brother is known by his middle name, Stephon. She last heard from him three days before Christmas and was notified of her brother’s death two days after Christmas, leaving the family with many unanswered questions.

“We were definitely worried because he was actually supposed to be with me for Christmas. The family was having a Christmas party,” Walker said. "We found out Wednesday, Dec. 26."

The family is turning to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for clarity and closure.

"Up until my brother's death, we got three different stories on how my brother passed away," said Dionne Adams, Hines' sister.

Family members said Hines was an uncle to seven and attended every football and soccer game to support his nephews and nieces. He worked for Big City Car Mobile Detailing.

The funeral service for Hines is set for Saturday morning.

Investigators said the attacker was wearing all-black clothing and a green ski mask. Police have not yet identified the attacker.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.