Family devastated after man killed in Brunswick shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The family of a man shot and killed over the weekend in Brunswick is opening up and sharing how his death has turned their lives upside down.



James Wooten, 19, died Saturday morning. A 16-year old was arrested in connection with his death.



Wooten’s cousin, Antonia Wooten spoke to News4Jax. Her family is devastated and misses him every day. She said she found out about what happened to him while driving on a road trip back to Kansas, where she now lives.



She wants people to remember him for the person he was.



"My cousin called me. She was like, 'Bubba has been shot in the head'. I was flabbergasted. I was like, 'it had to be someone else's Bubba. You're not talking about my Bubba, are you?’” said Wooten.

Police aren't saying much about the investigation, but it happened Saturday morning at a home on North End Drive near Ocean Highway. James Wooten was taken to the hospital in critical condition, then airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville where he died.



"I was crying. Next thing you know, I'm like, 'what would Bubba say'? Bubba would tell me to suck it

up and crack a joke.That's what made me smile. I was still crying, but that's what made me smile," said Wooten.

That's the way she remembers her cousin- a man who loved fishing, wasn't afraid to be silly, and enjoyed making people laugh. Now, she’s praying for answers in her cousin’s death.



"Bubba was amazing. There's no way in the world anyone can ever replace him," said Wooten.



James Wooten leaves behind his parents, two brothers, and two step siblings.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family with funeral expenses.

The 16-year-old arrested in this case was charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and theft.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.