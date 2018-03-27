Family displaced after Ortega Farms apartment fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family was displaced Tuesday after their apartment in the Ortega Farms neighborhood caught fire, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said.

Fire crews were called about 4:30 p.m. to Ortega Pines Apartment on Ortega Farms Boulevard.

Smoke was showing upon arrival, but crews were able to knock the fire out quickly.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and two children displaced, Fire Rescue said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

