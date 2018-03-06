Family-friendly brewery to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you are looking for a family-friendly brewery, look no further!

Legacy Ale Works is setting up shop in Bartram at the Shoppes at Durbin Creek Plaza off Old St. Augustine Road.

Owners Matt and Elizabeth Jacobs said they often tried finding family-friendly places for them and their two toddlers, but never seemed to find a family-friendly brewery.

Legacy will have baby changing tables in the men's and women's bathrooms. It will also have comfortable lounge seating, a designated children’s play area and a private event space.

It can seat over 100 people inside and there is an outdoor area. They will also have a lot of parking and food options. Their beer and local ones will be for sale, with over 12 different taps.

The owners hope to be open by midsummer.

Address: 14965 Old St. Augustine Rd.

