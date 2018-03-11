Family, friends hold vigil to remember woman shot, killed in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones of a woman killed nearly four months ago held a vigil in her memory Saturday.

Family and friends of Brittany Crawford came together in prayer, asking for answers before releasing dozens of pink balloons in her honor.

The 27-year-old was killed in November. Four months later, police still haven't made any arrests.

"It's been terrible. It's hard to sleep at night," said Cristy Austin, Crawford's mother. "She’s got children, you know, family that loved her. It's hell, and then you get no answers.

Candles placed in the shape of a heart marked the spot where Crawford was killed on Columbus Avenue.

Austin has made it her mission to bring awareness to the innocent lives lost across the area.

"Any time I go out somewhere, I talk to people, try to bring awareness and the unsolved murders," Austin said. "You know, the rate is so high here in Jacksonville. There are so many killings every day."

Austin is asking the community to get involved if they know anything about crimes happening around them.

"Without the help of the community, there is no help," Austin said.

Crawford's friends and family have posted fliers, hoping someone will make a phone call about her death or other unsolved killings in the area.

Anyone who has information can call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.

