Family, friends honor slain Army sergeant at Jacksonville vigil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends gathered Friday evening at Friendship Fountain on Jacksonville's Southbank to honor a Fort Campbell soldier who was shot and killed.

Purple and yellow balloons were released into the sky in memory of Army Sgt. Brittney Silvers, who was fatally shot Sunday in on-post housing at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

"Her favorite color was yellow, and domestic violence, that is purple. We did purple and yellow for her," said Ashli Hughes, Brittney Silvers' sister.

The FBI said Brittney Silvers' estranged husband, Victor Silvers, was arrested on a federal complaint in connection with the fatal shooting.

Her family said nothing will bring her back, but justice is what they're fighting for.

"Remember, don't be silent. Speak out," Hughes said.

Loved ones said they'll remember her smile the most. Family said Brittney Silvers was in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) at Terry Parker High School. After she graduated from Terry Parker in 2011, she went straight into the Army and served more than five years.

Although, Brittney Silvers’ life was cut short, loved ones said they’re glad she was able to serve.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

