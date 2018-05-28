Family, friends mourn 22-year-old woman killed in ATV crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning 22-year-old Kate Lynn Sullivan, who was killed when an all-terrain vehicle overturned, according to authorities.

The crash happened Saturday night at Dunns Creek State Park.

Sullivan, of St. Augustine, was thrown from the ATV and pinned underneath it, state troopers said. She later died at the hospital.

Two other women were inured in the crash but are expected to be OK, state troopers said.

Friends of Sullivan began to post on social media in her memory.

One friend, Brianne Rayfield, posted: "She was fun to work with when we worked together. She was very outgoing, has an awesome personality, was sassy and spunky."

State troopers did not say what caused the ATV to overturn.

