Family, friends remember slain stylist

A vigil was held Saturday for Cassandra Valentin, who police say was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Marvin Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends of a longtime Jacksonville hairstylist who was stabbed to death gathered at her home Saturday to remember her.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Cassandra Valentin, known as Sandii, was stabbed to death Monday by her abusive boyfriend, 46-year-old Marvin Williams.

Valentin was a mentor to many in her business and will never be forgotten, co-workers told News4Jax.

Family and friends released balloons in front of her home as symbols of love for Valentin.

Valentin's nephew spoke a few words and there was a prayer before releasing the balloons. Many talked about how much they'll miss Valentin and illustrated her impact within the cosmetology community.

“Everybody gathering is very special,” Valentin’s coworker Ephraim Anderson said. “I haven't met a lot of people around here before, but I've seen a lot of clients and her family, especially, is monumental to me.”

