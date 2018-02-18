Family, friends remember tattoo artist shot to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends of a local tattoo artist killed in November are remembering his life.

Jodi Lipp, 47, was shot to death Nov. 21 while standing near his front porch on Hammond Boulevard. Police still don't know who killed him.

Loved ones hosted a bike ride on Beaver Street, just minutes away from his home. Many of Lipp's family and friends showed up, as well as the popular local activist group, MAD DADS.

Attendees showed their love and support for the well-respected artist and father. Family and friends said they won't find peace until Lipp's killer is in jail.

Anyone who knows anything that could help police make an arrest is asked to call them immediately.

