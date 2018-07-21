Family, friends walk for justice Saturday in unsolved murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends walked the Southside Estates area Saturday looking for answers in the unsolved shooting death of an 18-year-old up and coming rapper.

On Jan. 26, 2017, just two days after his 18th birthday, Maurice Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed on Agave Road near Cortez Road and since then no one has been arrested for his murder.

So family and friends of Hobbs carried signs and handed out flyers with his picture on them in an attempt to crack the case and hopefully bring his killer to justice.

The victim's mother led the way, knocking on doors and hugging many of those she talked with about her son.

Hobbs's father was also walking with the group MADD DADS searching for clues for anyone who may know something about his son's death. He said it's hard being in the area where his son died.

"But I never try to think about the incident. I think about the good times with my son and our family," said Maurice Hobbs.

He said he wants closure in his son's death and for whoever shot him to come clean.

"I pray for God to bring justice touch their hearts to turn themselves in. It doesn't feel good knowing they are walking around (free) like that," said Hobbs.

Another father walking who can relate to what Hobbs is going through is Leon Bennett. His son was killed earlier this year in Jacksonville Beach. Police made arrests in that case.

He said he came out hoping to help find answer in Hobbs's case.

"Right now we are just asking anyone with information on what happened to step forward, be a man and say something. It's time to stop being silent and speak up," said Bennett.

If you have information about the murder of Maurice Hobbs Jr. you're asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

