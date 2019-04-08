Family mourning death of dancer

Kavin Grant was a dancer and choreographer who was killed in a car crash on I-295 as he was headed to Jacksonville from Tallahassee.

He graduated from First Coast High School and went on to be a dance professor at the University of Alabama.

He was headed home last week when a driver hit him from behind and sent his car off of the road.

Trina Wiley, Grant’s aunt, said there are attributes about Grant she will remember him most by.

“Dancing, leadership role and an inspiration to all,” Wiley said.

Grant’s mother, Valerie Blackshear, said her son was her everything.

“I kept calling him and calling him,” Blackshear said. “I went to my friend and I said, ‘You know, something is wrong,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, if Kavin’s phone keeps going to the voicemail, something is wrong.’”

Grant studied at Jacksonville University, Temple University and Alvin Ailey American Dancer Theater.

Click here to see a video of Grant performing.

“The prayers from family and friends (are) helping us get through the day and in preparation,” said Anthony Blackshear, Grant’s brother. “We are just going to take this one day at a time. We weren’t prepared for this.”

The family has made funeral arrangements for Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship. There’s no word if the driver of the vehicle that hit Grant will face charges.



