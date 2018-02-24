Family moves out of neighborhood after 7-year-old was shot and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An anti-crime advocacy group walked the Durkeyville neighborhood where a 7-year-old was shot and killed.

It's been one week since Tashawn Gallon was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle on Mt. Herman Street.

While Mad Dads walked door-to-door handing out flyers and encouraging residents "to break the code of silence," another family was moving out.

The family, which didn't want to be identified, tells News4Jax they have a 7-year-old boy and three other children close to Tashawn's age. They've only been there for a month, but they're leaving.

"You hear gunshots regularly over here. That's the first time I heard some actually got shot and it's on the same block, like two blocks. That's too close to my comfort not even worth to stay in this area. I have children it's time to go," said the mother.

Friday evening the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was increased to $20,000.

