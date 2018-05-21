Family of 5-year-old who drowned suing apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a 5-year-old who drowned in the pool of The Preserve at St. Nicholas is suing the complex and its management.

Ahamat Ismaine Assil drowned March 1 while he and other children were playing outside. The family's suit claims that property managers knew the pool was dangerous and neglected to fix the problems, even though the city and state required them to do so.

Ahamat's father sat silently as the family’s attorney, Seth Pajcic, said the boy would still be alive if the property managers had fixed code violations related to the swimming pool.

"The Preserve at St. Nicholas and its property managers failed to take any of these steps and, as a result, a young child who lived at the complex is dead," Pajcic said.

The lawsuit is asking for $15,000 in damages, but if the case goes to trial ,a jury can decide for a larger amount.

The leasing office at the complex was locked up Monday and property management did not respond to a message left asking for comment.

According to state and city documents, the Florida Department of Health shut down the pool in August 2017 following complaints to the city earlier that summer.

A city inspector wrote: "Management needs to 'cover pool, drain and fill to top with compact earth, restore to sanitary conditions.'" The inspector added and that the pool had "unsafe or unsanitary condition" and "endangers the public health, welfare or safety of the community."

Photos of broken locks, gates, a fence and dirty water support the complaints.

On Aug. 26, 2017, a city inspector wrote "the owner has complied."

Seven months later, Ahamat drowned in the same pool.

VIEW: Documentation, images presented by family’s attorney

After Ahamat drowned, a city inspector returned to the pool and said it was secured. Pajcic said they will investigate that, too.

Ahamat's family, who is still learning English, came to this country to find safety and peace. Now his parents are mourning his death.

"It's been devastating for them," Pajcic said. "This is a cute young boy and they came to America to start a new life, so it been devastating to them."

News4Jax research inspection records on the property and found it had 92 complaints filed against it in the last six years.

"I have a volume here, which is pretty thick, from ... December 2011 to the present of complaints filed with the city of Jacksonville against The Preserve at St. Nicholas, and almost every one of these complaints has to do with the health and safety of the occupants there," Pajcic said. "Mold, bedbugs, roofs in disrepair, fences in disrepair."

When News4Jax went to the property on Monday, the pool was still filled with water, despite the state and city recommending that it be covered, drained or filled with dirt. There were also boarded windows, uncut grass, exposed holes and rotted wood around the property.

Photos taken Monday around The Preserve at St. Nicholas

A man with a shirt reading, "First Service Management" for the property told News4Jax that he couldn't comment and that management was not there.

The family hopes this lawsuit encourages other property managers to better protect children from unknown harm so no one else has to lose a joyful, loving child such as Ahamat.

