Family of grandmother stabbed to death prays for justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a Jacksonville grandmother who was found stabbed to death gathered Tuesday evening, praying for justice.

Candles, stuffed animals and balloons were placed outside the door of Rebecca Grubbs' home, where police say she and her mother, Barbara Grubbs, 55, were stabbed. Barbara Grubbs died from her injuries, and Rebecca Grubbs was wounded.

Family members returned to the apartment Tuesday evening to pray and heal. They family remembered what they loved most about Barbara Grubbs.

"She was so funny. She was the life of the party," said Carol Francis, a cousin. "She loved her family."

Alonzo Cole, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with murder in the death of Barbara Grubbs.

Cole was also charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of Rebecca Grubbs, who family members said had been in a relationship with Cole. Family members also said the two were caring for three children.

Rebecca Grubbs remains in the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Francis was relieved an arrest was made Tuesday morning.

"By God's grace, they found him this morning," Francis said. "We lost my auntie and my cousin is still fighting."

According to court records, this wasn't the first time Cole has been in jail, and Grubbs' family hopes he never gets out again.

As they try to heal, they released balloons in the sky in memory of a loving grandmother and her daughter who is recovering from an unthinkable act of violence.

