Family of Jamel Kelly holds vigil after police find his body

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of 24-year-old Jamel Kelly held a vigil in his honor after police found his remains.

"Long live Jamel, you will always be in my heart and you will always live through me, no matter what," said Kelly's girlfriend, Jameisha Moultrie.

Kelly’s ex-stepfather is charged with killing him and his mother is also charged.

Kelly’s girlfriend says she doesn’t know what led to her boyfriend’s murder.

On Sunday, Kelly’s family met at the vacant home where his body was found in a shallow grave just this week.

Kelly went missing in March, and his family says that’s the first time they knew of any family problems.

"Jamel was a good person. He was lovable," said Moultrie. "He loved his daughter. He didn’t go a day without talking to his daughter. We miss him. We miss him a lot. For you cowards to do that, we will never forgive y’all."

If anyone has more information on this case, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.