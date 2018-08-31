Family of man hit, killed suing JSO, ex-officer for 'wrongful death'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a 62-year-old man who was hit and killed by a Jacksonville police officer in 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the now former officer and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Video evidence shows Blane Land leaving a Burger King and walking across University Boulevard outside of a crosswalk around 9:45 p.m. May 10, according to attorney John Phillips.

Land was then hit by a JSO cruiser driven by Officer Tim James and died from his injuries.

James said he was responding to a call, but he did not have his emergency lights or siren on. The initial public statement on Land's death said he was potentially suicidal and confused Land with another person who crossed the street a few seconds before Land stepped off the curb.

In the family's lawsuit filed this month, Phillips calls the misinformation given in the police briefing “malicious,” and accuses the Sheriff's Office of “exhibiting wanton and willful disregard of human rights, safety or property.”

Phillips said the Sheriff's Office has never issued a retraction, even after video evidence from a nearby business was discovered showing the crash and refuting much of the information released at the scene.

The video shows a man crossing University in the same area moments before an ambulance passes.

The video then shows another man, Land, entering the street and being struck by James' cruiser. The impact threw him up and over the patrol car.

James was not charged with the accident but has since resigned as part of a plea deal in another case involving the beating of a handcuffed teenager.

The lawsuit claims Land's parents lost their caretaker and have had the pain of their loss compounded by “un-retracted and purposeful untruths” from JSO.

Phillips also cites James's “consistent pattern of misconduct,” including several previous crashes and the incident with the handcuffed teenager, as reasons he shouldn't have been on the road when he hit and killed Land.

