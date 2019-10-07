Family of man killed by officer to file civil lawsuit

The family of a man shot and killed by a Kingsland police officer plans to proceed with a civil lawsuit against the former officer.

On Saturday, Tony Green's supporters and family were upset after a jury found former Kingsland police Officer Zechariah Presley not guilty of two counts of manslaughter, but guilty of violation of oath.

Presley testified that he feared for his life. However, on body camera Presley is heard saying Green was running and then he shot Green.

Green's family obtained an attorney for a civil lawsuit, Reginald Greene, who said his team had to wait for the criminal case to end before the civil case could proceed.

Now that the case can proceed, a couple of things will happen.

The civil lawsuit team will meet

Discovery process will begin

Damages would be requested to support the lives of Tony Green's children that he can no longer support because of his death

Greene also said they hope that the Department of Justice will pick up the case for federal charges.

Local Florida attorney Randy Reep thinks because the family didn't win its case in state court, there could be a low probability in federal court.

"I don't think you're going to see Federal prosecutors very excited to jump in on what has already been a losing battle," Reep said.

Presley is currently in Camden County jail. His sentencing hearing will be Oct.18th.

Presley's lead attorney, Adrienne Browning, said she plans to appeal the guilty verdict for violation of oath.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.